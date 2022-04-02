Bahia records 1,342 active cases of covid-19 and 5 more deaths

This Saturday’s epidemiological bulletin (2) records 1,342 active cases of covid-19 in Bahia. In the last 24 hours, there were 616 cases of covid-19 and 5 more deaths. Of the 1,533,984 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,502,919 are now considered recovered and 29,723 have died. The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,816,597 discarded cases and 327,700 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 62,999 health professionals were confirmed for covid-19.

Vaccination

As of this Sunday, we have 11,502,824 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,523,549 with the second dose or single dose and 4,887,144 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 810,647 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 169,849 have already