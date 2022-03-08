Bahia has 3,485 active cases of covid-19; 21 deaths are recorded in 24 hours

Of the 1,512,109 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,479,222 are already considered recovered In the last 24 hours, 2,789 cases of Covid-19 were recorded (growth rate of +0.18%) and 2,948 recovered (+0.20%) and 21 more deaths. Of the 1,512,109 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,479,222 are already considered recovered and 29,402 have died. The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information. The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,773,810 discarded cases and 326,813 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the databases of the Ministry of Health until 5 pm this Tuesday. In Bahia, 62,389 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 11,425,513 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,406,912 with the second dose or single dose and 3,999,799 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 643,560 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 20,278 have also taken the second dose.