Bahia does not register death by covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Bahia has not recorded any deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the epidemiological bulletin released this Saturday (30) by the Bahia Department of Health (Sesab). In the same period, 279 cases of the disease were recorded. Of the 1,542,880 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,512,664 are already considered recovered, 360 are active and 29,856 have been confirmed dead. The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information. In Bahia, 63,215 health professionals were confirmed for covid-19.

Vaccination

Until this Saturday, 11,493,652 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,633,036 with the second dose or single dose, 5,452,213 with the booster dose and 38,093 with the second booster. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 912,988 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 349,157 have already taken the second dose.