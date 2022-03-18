Badosa, Muguruza and Sorribes, on Anabel Medina’s list for Billie Jean King

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza and Paula BadosaNext to the Polish Iga Swiatekwill be the only tennis players in the women’s ‘top ten’ who will participate in the next round of the Billie Jean King Cup, current name of the old Federation Cup. Muguruza, number 9 in the world, and Badosa, number 7, were included this Friday in the list of the coach Anabel Medinawho also called the Valencian Sara Sorribesto Nuria Parrizas already Rebeka Masarova to complete it List of players who will face the Netherlands on April 15 and 16. Both are, together with Swiatek, the only players who are among the top ten that will play the qualifying rounds for the endings from November. Swiatek, number four in the world, is the tennis player with the highest ranking of all selections. Among the teams that will start the campaign are the Czech Republic, who have two players in the “top ten” who have not been included in captain Petr Pala’s list. Barbora Krejcikova, number two in the world, and Karolina Pliskova, number eight, will not participate in the tie between the Central European team and Great Britain. What’s more, the qualifiers will feature seven Grand Slam champions: Romanian Simona Halepthe German Angelique Kerberthe Latvian Jelena Ostapenkothe British Emma Raducanuthe American Sloane stephens and those already mentioned Muguruza and Swiatek. The qualifying phase will be held between April 15 and 16. The seven qualifying winning nations will join the four that have already qualified for the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup: Switzerland, Australia, Belgium and Slovakia.