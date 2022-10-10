Axel Kicillof spoke about the repression in La Plata and the future of Sergio Berni: “I will act accordingly”

The Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof defended his Security Minister, Sergio Berni, after the violent operation carried out during the Gymnastics and Boca match that was to be played last Thursday in La Plata. In the incidents, which forced the meeting to be suspended when only nine minutes had elapsed, The provincial police used rubber bullets and tear gas to repress supporters of the Wolf and a fan lost his life..In dialogue with C5N, Kicillof stressed that Berni was made available to Justice “immediately”affirmed that the official is carrying out an internal investigation into the actions of the security forces and referred to versions about an alleged police inmate behind the episode.The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel KicillofTwitter @kicillofokBy offering his analysis of what happened, the provincial president He said that it was a “terrifying event” and that the Buenos Aires police “acted in the worst way”. “The police are there to protect, not to repress,” she synthesized. He also considered that it is a “particular” and isolated event.. “Our government does not promote institutional violence, it does not cover it up, nor does it tolerate it,” he insisted. Regarding the decisions he made after the failed police operation, he said that they removed “the head of the operation because we did not cover up” and that his administration “is at the disposal of Justice”. In this context, he asserted that this was the only incident recorded in the last 300 games played in the Province. Asked what would happen to the Buenos Aires official, Kicillof first took the opportunity to It should be noted that Berni went to the scene as soon as he found out about the incidents. “The Minister of Security, as soon as he finds out, goes to the place, but that takes a while,” he explained next. In relation to his actions, he stressed once again that he was the first to say that the operation was wrong. Even so, he did not rule out that he could be displaced. “These days they pointed out to me as a repressor on the one hand, and as a guarantor on the other. The police acted in the worst way. I made determinations immediately and I will act accordingly when the Justice rules the responsibilities “, he anticipated. And he completed: “He is open to an investigation and knows that I want the maximum severity for those responsible.” Kicillof also responded to the versions that circulated about the possible resignation of the leader of the Security portfolio. “Yes, he made his resignation available. All ministers can do it. But I repeat. He will only face consequences depending on the results disclosed by Justice, ”he indicated again. The security minister of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio BerniRicardo Pristupluk – LA NACIONAdemás, again remarked that “There were 22 games in the First Division this week and nothing happened” and pointed out that “ticket scalping is common and this never happened”. “It really is a rare thing. If it were normal, it would happen every weekend, “he said. Made the reiteration, he claimed the figure of Berni as part of the Buenos Aires cabinet:” He is a man who is not accused of any act of corruption or embezzlement. He works with a lot of dedication, he sleeps in the police station, he always puts his body and is present”.Finally, he spoke about the future of Argentine football in the context of this type of incident. “The first thing to do is clarify what happened. Then we’ll see. There may be more troops in the games but more money will come out for the clubs. These are discussions that are going to take place, “he concluded. LA NACIONMeet The Trust Project