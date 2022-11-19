Today we bring you a delicious and very simple recipe that is also very nutritious. You already know that there are so many possibilities when it comes to caring for food as well as creativity, inexhaustible! So, whether you fancy a complement to your snack or if you want to dip without getting carried away by unhealthy temptations… today’s option is perfect. Ready to make this? avocado mayonnaise recipe? Go for it! The first thing you should be clear about is that you nutrition planEither for slim down or because you have specific physical goals, it never has to be boring, monotonous, unsatisfactory, etc. Your diet should satisfy you, open before you a world of possibilities, flavors, aromas, combinations… Today we propose this avocado mayonnaise recipe, a nutritious complement to your snack. Share it with your loved ones and discover that a good diet is absolutely delicious.

Avocado Mayonnaise Recipe

Today’s recipe is made with avocado, a fruit full of beneficial properties for the body, with a creamy texture and super versatile in the kitchen. Your content in vitamins A and E It gives it a marked antioxidant power and, in addition, it is a source of group B vitaminsessential for the functioning of the nervous system and the maintenance of muscle mass; calcium and potassium.

INGREDIENTS

With only 4 ingredients, you can prepare this avocado mayonnaise to lick your fingers. 1 avocado. 1 egg. A squeeze of lemon. Vinegar.

ELABORATION

We are going to prepare the avocado mayonnaise recipe in a few minutes, ready to enjoy! In a blender glass, add an egg and beat. Add the avocado in pieces and continue beating until well integrated. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and pour in the desired amount of vinegar. Ready to delight yourself with its texture and flavor? As you can see, it’s super simple, so there are no excuses for choosing another alternative that isn’t healthy and gets in the way of your goals. Prepare this easy avocado mayonnaise recipe and share the results on networks. Mention us at @vikikateam and @vikikacosta so we can see them. Your opinion is what matters most to us!

If you need guidance for your diet plan or diet and training plan, you already know that in Vikika Team We are here to help you move towards your best version. You will achieve much more than a physical change: a comprehensive transformation.