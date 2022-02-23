Thursday, February 24, 2022
Atlético will play it at Old Trafford after signing a draw at the Metropolitan

Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, with goals from the Portuguese Joao Félix for the locals and the Englishman Anthony Elanga for the visiting team, so the tie will be decided at Old Trafford. A great headed goal by Joao Félix in the 7th minute put Atlético ahead in a good rojiblanco start, and it seemed that it would be the sentence, until in the 80th minute Elanga took advantage of a ball into space to beat Jan Oblak and leave An equalizer that almost undone Antoine Griezmann in 87, but his shot crashed into the crossbar.

