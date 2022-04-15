Atlético de Alagoinhas new coach to compete in Serie D

The name chosen is that of Zé Carijé, an old acquaintance of the fans and who was once the club’s assistant coach Atlético de Alagoinhas announced a new commander for the sequel to the season. But the name is already an old acquaintance of the club’s fans, it’s Zé Carijé, who has worked as a technical assistant in the team in 2020 and had already taken over Carcará on an interim basis. On social media, Atlético de Alagoinhas officially published the coach’s announcement. At the age of 45, Zé arrives with the mission of gaining access to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série D. His first match in the competition will be this Saturday (16), at 4 pm, against ASA, in the city of Arapiraca. After winning the Bahia Championship over Bahia de Feira and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Nordeste, under the command of Agnaldo Liz, the coach resigned from his position and accepted a proposal to coach Altos, from Piauí. , which disputes the C Series of the Brazilian. In his farewell to Carcará, the club published in the networks a thank you to the coach and informed that the termination took place by mutual agreement.