At what age did you discover that this is how the toilet brush is cleaned?

The toilet brush is one of those items that you don’t really know how to clean. It is always hidden in a corner and is only brought out to do the “dirty work”. Obviously, due to the work for which it is used, the brush concentrates huge amounts of germs that it is advisable to eradicate. What few know is that to clean it there is a simple technique that, in addition, prevents us from getting our hands dirty.

More than the what, the important thing here is the how. The first thing to do is disinfect the brush. Especially his head. To do this, it is best to use hot water in the first instance and then spray disinfectant on it.

But how do we face that task? The obvious thing would be to do it holding it with one hand, but that’s a mistake. There is a much more comfortable and hygienic way. And it is none other than “pinching” the brush handle with the toilet lid. Thus, we can work on it without having to touch. Also, the brush part will stay inside the toilet, so any liquid will fall into the water. Well, the first thing we should do is apply the hot water and the disinfectant and let the brush dry in that same position. Once dry, we keep it in its base.

It is recommended to perform this operation at least once a week. Yes ok, can be done more often.

