At least one dead and several injured in a shooting at a US clinic



A new shooting in the United States was reported this Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At least one dead and several injured in a clinicas confirmed by Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg, who said the suspect was killed. The St. Francis Health System closed its campus Wednesday afternoon due to the situation in the Natalie building, which houses a ambulatory surgery center and a breast health center. Aerial footage from a television helicopter appeared to show first responders carrying someone on a stretcher out of the hospital building. Dozens of police cars were visible outside the hospital complex, and the authorities closed the passage to vehicles while the investigation is carried out. A reunification center was set up in a nearby institute so that families could find their loved ones. Agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also present. were at the scene, a spokesman said.News in development