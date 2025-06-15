

The former Zenit footballer and the Russian national team Andrei Arshavin appreciated the prepared unexpected acquisition of Spartak. It became known that the team should replenish the 34-year-old striker Anton Zabolotny, who had played for the fundamental rivals of the Red-Bely-CSKA and Zenit. The lasting team of RPLI was the last season of the RPPL RPLI. He scored 6 goals in 29 matches. “It is clear that he was a pupil of CSKA, but it seems to me that Zabolotny has already played so much everywhere and just in adulthood in CSKA spent not much time, he played more in other clubs. Zabolotny as a whole in Khimki looked good, plus his role will most likely not be the main attacker. It will no longer be necessary to leave Moscow. It is free, add the relics of Spartak, because other attackers who are now at the disposal of Spartak, a slightly different configuration. Therefore, I think such a transfer is possible. Reaction of the fans? I think everything will go softer. Zabolotny, it seems, did not shout anywhere that he was against Spartak or that he would never go to Spartak. And it is one thing if he spent seven to eight years in CSKA and moved to Spartak. But it turns out that he does not even go from CSKA, ”said Arshavin, whose words quoted“ Match TV ”.