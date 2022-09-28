Argentina – Jamaica, live: minute by minute of the friendly in New Jersey, with Lionel Messi on the substitute bench

La Pulga combined with De Paul, playing a wall to face the goal and finish off the cross, but it was not difficult for Blake to keep the ball. The game continues 1-0. Di María, Álvarez and Montiel leave to join Joaquín Correa, Lisandro Martínez and Nahuel Molina. Argentina starts to play with a line of 3. Rodrigo De Paul enters instead of Alexis Mac Allister, who performed well in his two games on the North American tour. La Pulga evaded the intense Jamaican brand and broke away from the left, forcing a good cover from Andre Blake at the near post. Argentina continues to lead 1-0. A fan entered the field of play looking for Messi, but was quickly apprehended by security. The supporter struggles to try to free himself from the six men who grab him, without success. At each touch of the ball by Messi, the public in the stadium gets up and turns up the volume. He hasn’t created serious dangerous plays yet, given that Jamaica is trying to defend the 0-1 as best it can, but that doesn’t stop the people’s enthusiasm. La Pulga enters the field of play in place of Lautaro Martínez, and so does Enzo Fernández, who replaces Guido Rodríguez, accompanied by chants from the fans for number 10. Julián Álvarez played towards the middle and Alexis Mac Allister enabled Lautaro Martínez first, who settled on his right and finished off, but his shot went wide deviated. Scaloni sent La Pulga and the rest of the substitutes to warm up and the public at the Red Bull Arena begins to get excited about seeing the PSG player on the field of play. Lautaro Martínez moves and the complement begins. Argentina, at the moment, cannot translate their extensive dominance over Jamaica into the result, which is 1-0 in favor. Argentina made a total of 27 passes until the ball finally fell at the feet of Julián Álvarez to give the advantage to Scaloni’s team, a reflection of the control they have over the game.Argentina exerted their dominance over the Jamaican team, but cannot yet show it on the scoreboard, which indicates a short 1-0 at halftime.Lautaro Martínez delivered the ball for that a boat be made to land, but the Aston Villa footballer tried to get out quickly against. In the middle, the winger suffered a blow to the face that stopped the play. La Pulga, sitting next to regular starters such as Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes, did not start due to a flu-like illness, but is expected to make his appearance at the start of the second time.Messi on the substitute bench.robertoabramowitzThe midfielder arrived with Álvarez at the edge of the area, both played a wall and then the Villarreal man tried a left-footed shot, but it went just over the crossbar.While Hallgrímsson’s team tries to close roads to the Albiceleste, the Argentines seek to maintain possession and force the opening of those spaces by stretching the field.Ángel Di María made a very incisive pass to the small area looking for Julián Álvarez, but it was cut off by one of the central defenders. However, the ball was left loose and the striker almost capitalized before Blake finally got hold of the ball. The result is still 1-0 in favor. Generating a new play, Di María threw a cross to Álvarez, who first touched backwards to Giovani Lo Celso. The midfielder tried from the large area, but the shot opened too far to the left of Blake’s goal. The play was started by Nicolás Tagliafico from the left, who played for the middle with Martínez, the striker went deep to the line and crossed to Julián Álvarez, who defined with his left foot before Blake left. Another excellent drive by Di María, who greatly deceived the rival left-back, led to a cross that fell at the feet of Lautaro Martínez, but his shot bounced off a central defender. Taking advantage to quickly get out of a counterattack, Ángel Di María hooked from the right and finished with his left foot, but goalkeeper Andre Blake responded well. Jamaica moves and referee Marco Ortiz gives the initial whistle of the match. Argentina seeks to reach the rival half with patience and touches. Once the warm-up is over, both teams are already on the field of play, to sing the verses of the hymns and make the draw. The Argentine and Jamaican players meet in the field of play warming up prior to the match. Lionel Messi is, logically, the player most praised by those present. The Jamaican national team will take to the field with various names with past and present in the Premier League, such as Adrian Mariappa (Watford), Ravel Morrison (Manchester United) , Bobby Reid (Fulham), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) and Michail Antonio (West Ham). As in the duel against Honduras, Paulo Dybala will not be part of the bench of substitutes for the Argentine team. La Joya had manifested physical problems in the run-up to the Roma match against Atalanta, prior to the FIFA date, which he did not end up playing, which is why Scaloni decided not to risk it. Argentine fans are already making themselves known around the Red Bull Arena , waving flags, jumping and singing songs. The Manchester City striker will only have his third start with the Argentine team. They all arrived this year; first it was on the last date of the Qualifiers against Ecuador, where he scored the Argentine goal in the 1-1 draw with Gustavo Alfaro’s team, and then in the friendly against Estonia, with a 5-0 win in which all the goals they were marked by Messi. If Messi enters the pitch during the match and Argentina wins, La Pulga will become the fifth footballer to reach 100 wins with his national team. The four who have already reached that milestone are the Spaniards Sergio Ramos (131 wins in 180 games) and Iker Casillas (121 in 167), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (112 in 189) and the Mexican Andrés Guardado (101 in 177). Lionel Messi will start on the substitute bench, but if he enters and Argentina beats Jamaica, he will become the fifth footballer to reach 100 wins with his national team. Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico; Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodríguez and Giovani Lo Celso; Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María. The coach of the Jamaican national team is someone that part of this squad knows very well: Heimir Hallgrímsson, who had commanded Iceland, his native country, to a historic draw against the team he was then managing Jorge Sampaoli at the World Cup in Russia. Before taking over, he had been Sweden’s Lars Lagerback’s assistant in Iceland’s historic EURO 2016 campaign, where they eliminated England in the round of 16 and fell to hosts France in the quarter-finals, while still keeping his job as a dentist back home. Heimir Hallgrímsson, the current coach of Jamaica, led his country’s team, Iceland, to a historic draw against Argentina at Russia 2018. Argentina and Jamaica have already had several crosses, with the 5-0 win at France 1998 being the only one to be gave in a World Cup, but the last time they had seen each other was in the Copa América Chile 2015, with Gerardo Martino’s team triumphing 1-0 thanks to a goal by Gonzalo Higuaín. The Red Bull Arena, home of the New York Red Bulls franchise of the MLS, receives the fans of both biases while the Bob Marley classic “One Love” sounds through the loudspeakers. The main novelty of the team would be the return of the eleven that has been seen the most in the last year of the Lionel Scaloni cycle, with Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero and Ángel Di María returning, among others. But the one who is still not certain is Lionel Messi, who presented a flu picture in the morning and that, if he is not 100%, he would be replaced by Julián Álvarez. After beating Honduras 3-0 in Miami presenting a team rather alternative, in which there were also two international debuts, the Argentine national team will have another test tonight against a Concacaf team, Jamaica, but this time he will do so playing, in principle, with all his usual starters. The meeting will be played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey from 9:00 p.m., Argentina time, with transmission of TyC Sports.