Are there good processes? We tell you!

Currently there is more and more information about the world of nutrition and we know how important it is when it comes to preserving optimal health. However, the amount of information can sometimes confuse us and make us doubt about the appropriateness of consuming some things or others. Surely on more than one occasion you have heard that we should reduce the consumption of certain processed foods, but, Are there good defendants? Let’s talk about it! You should know that fresh is ideal, but it is also possible to eat healthily with packaged products that we find in the supermarket. Today we have quality nutritional education disseminated by different professionals and media. That is why the concept of “healthy food” and its importance is increasingly present among the population. In this sense, it is a reality that the best option is always to choose fresh and seasonal foods. Now, we must not stay on this premise and forget that we do not live in an isolated bubble and that we have certain specific circumstances, as well as access to endless suitable products. Whenever possible, it should be a priority to choose foods that, basically, have no label. It is true that with the advancement of food engineering Processed food options that are healthy and fit into a balanced diet have greatly increased. There are different degrees in food processing and thanks to this our diet can be more varied and less repetitive, which makes it much easier for us to take care of ourselves.

Are there good processes? Follow these tips!

The other side of this reality is that consumers can face certain difficulties when choosing processed foods, since there is a great lack of knowledge that generates confusion and conflict. It is normal to wonder how to choose good processedthat are healthy and fit. First, discard the idea that if it is packaged it is bad. You just have to distinguish those who are truly fit. Take note of the following tips:Always look at the list of ingredients and do not get carried away by advertising messages; do not get tangled up with the nutritional table either. In the list of ingredients you can have good information, since, in addition, they are ordered from greater to lesser presence.It is important that you do not include salt or sugar in any of its forms. In case of appearing, let it be in the last positions of the list. You should know that in certain foods these compounds are used as preservative additives of some organoleptic characteristics.Sometimes a packaged food does not have a list and ingredients and this is because it only has one ingredient, as is the case with meat, fish or cut fruit. We will then be faced with adequate food.The frozen ones, as long as they have deep-frozen raw materialThey will be good options. When they carry mixtures or preparations, we will review the list of ingredients to avoid added sugar or an excessive amount of sodium.vegetables in glass jar They are an excellent processed food. Rinse them before consumption. As for the canned fish, shellfish, or vegetablesopt for those that do not have any type of sauce.

Other keys to keep in mind

The good defendants are those who respond to a brief ingredients list, with two or three components. Further, we can be in swampy terrain. Generally they will be: yogurts, cheeses and other dairy products without added sugar; wholemeal or legume flours and cereals; legumes in glass jar; dried fruit creams; canned meats, fish, fruits or vegetables (not in syrup, in their own juice) or quick-frozen; chocolates with more than 85% poo with no added sugar…In the aisle of the breakfast cereals, muffins, or cookies… There are NO good processed! Discover some healthy changes in your pantry