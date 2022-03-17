ARCTIC launches two new Alpine range heatsinks for the LGA 1700 socket





by Jordi Bercial 4 hours ago

ARCTIC today launched two new heatsinks designed for the LGA 1700 socket. and that they have a simple design that aims to save both models to the maximum, as already indicated by their prices that start at 13.99 euros. However, The Alpine 17 should be able to cool several of the chips that we can find in the new Intel socket.

Its design is very similar to the classic Intel stock heatsink, with a radial design in extruded aluminum with a 92mm fan that is mounted to the motherboard using four plastic clips, so that its installation will be simple and effective even for novice users. . Likewise, the pre-applied MX-4 thermal paste ensures that we will have an efficient heat transmission from the processor to the heatsink.



There are two variants of this heatsink, the Alpine 17 and the Alpine 17 CO, the latter being slightly more expensive, but with a higher speed fan that improves the cooling capacity of the heatsink, in addition to have high-precision ball bearings that will allow their life to be much longer.

These heatsinks are available from today at a price of 13.99 euros for the Alpine 17 and 14.99 euros for the Alpine 17 CO.

