Apple would be working on a subscription service for its iPhone





An interesting news that we echo through Bloomberg is that Apple would be working on a subscription service for its hardware products, mainly the iPhone. However, the details that have been leaked are quite limited, since the initiative has not yet been announced and these data are the result of a leak.

At first, this subscription model would allow users to pay a monthly fee for the use of their devices, so that they would not have to incur the initial cost of purchasing the device, nor would they be linked to a monthly financing fee, which can have surcharges and commissions, in addition to having mandatory payment until its total liquidation.



It is unknown if this type of subscription would have a permanence clause, but it would be a good way for some users who are not completely sure about their jump to Apple can test one of its terminals for one or two months to see if they feel comfortable in the company’s ecosystem.

In any case, as we mentioned, this project is still in development and has not been announced yet, so possibly some aspects are not yet fully decided.

