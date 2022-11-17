Apple TV+ and Apple Music for 3 months free for those who play

Until now, only those who decided to buy an iPhone or other Apple device participating in the promotion received a three-month access to Apple TV+ as a gift. Although due to Apple’s greed, this time is four times shorter, because once users could use the Apple library for a year. If you had something to watch on Apple TV+, now is the perfect time to do it. SEE HOW ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Apple TV+ free for 3 months

Not without reason in the title of this article I wrote that the promotion is for those who play. This is no catch, but to get an Apple TV+ for three months, you must meet one condition – have an active Xbox Game Pass service. However, I assume that in times when you can have a month of Game Pass for as little as four zlotys, most people have such a service. Or it may have. I myself paid about PLN 160 for annual access, which was a great option to have a gate to a large library of games for the price of one new game. What do you have to do to activate three-month access to Apple TV + and Apple Music? This can be done in two ways. The first by entering the Game Pass section from the console and the second by using the Xbox Game Pass app. I used the latter option, and screenshots of what it looks like are below.Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Just click on the banner and then log in to your Apple account or register if you don’t have an Apple ID yet. The required step is to complete the payment card details and here’s a note from me, I was able to connect the card only the third time. The main Revolut card did not pass, did not accept the Curve card and only surprised with the Revolut virtual card for single purchases. Thus, I have an active Apple TV+ until February 15, 2023 and a few items to catch up on, such as the recently highly recommended For All Mankind or Wielka Offenscyjna Piwna. You can take advantage of the promotion until March 31, 2023and the promotion is aimed rather at new users who have not yet used “freebies”. Source: dealabs