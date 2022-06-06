Apple infects the notch to the MacBook Air with M2 processor





Today we have seen how Apple launched the Apple Silicon M2 processor for its laptops, and although here we can see it mounted on a MacBook Pro, we can also see how the company has presented a redesign of the MacBook Air with this chip and, by the way, a notch. Far from disappearing from the iPhone, finally Apple has decided to go all out as far as this sign of identity is concerned.



Just like on the MacBook Pro, the Apple Silicon M2 chip features configurations of up to 8 CPU cores, up to 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB of unified RAMdepending on the price to pay for the chosen equipment -which this time has risen compared to the previous generation- while in the notch we find a 1080p webcam with twice the performance of the existing one in the MacBook Air M1.

A good number of the changes we see in this generation of MacBook Air are the same as those found in the last generation MacBook Pro.Like the appearance of MagSafe, two Thunderbolt ports, and a keyboard with a full row of function keyssomething that replaces the Touch Bar. Its design is also more square, losing the wedge shape that characterized the MacBook Air until now.



As we mentioned, the MacBook Air M2 is more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $1,199$200 more than the MacBook Air M1which retains its launch price.

Jordi Bercial

