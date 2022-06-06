Apple announces a new MacBook Air and reveals its iOS 16 operating system

Apple has presented this Monday a preview of the latest version of its operating system, iOS 16, of which it has highlighted its lock screen renewed, as well as its new version for mac, macOS Venture.

The company has released the details of its ‘software’ section, as well as its new devices MacBook Air Y macbook prowithin the framework of Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), whose ‘keynote’ has been broadcast live and has been introduced by its CEO, Tim Cook. In the words of Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, “iOS 16 is a great update, with new features that will change the way” in which the iPhone is used, due to its renewed design and operation.

What’s new in iOS 16

First of all, with iOS 16, the lock screen is renewed and becomes more personalized and useful, thanks to the fact that it presents a multilayer effect with a depth effect that makes it more attractive. You can change the formats of this, in which ‘wodgets’ inspired by Apple Watch builds are also integrated, using different styles for date and time, as well as fonts, fonts and colors varied and adjusted to the tastes of the users. Another of the most outstanding functionalities is the redesign of your notifications, which no longer collapse the screen, but keep it clear by being placed at the bottom of it and in a cascading format. Now Concentration Modes they are easier to set up with each of these lock screens and a tool, iCloud Photo Library Sharing, has also been introduced to share images with other users in a group, who will have access to add, delete, edit or mark as favorites the videos and photos. Other formats and services included in the latest version of the iOS operating system are Apple PayLater, an option initially only intended for users in the United States, which allows them to divide the amount of a purchase with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, without interest or commissions.

new macbook air

The company also announced a new macbookair, its most popular laptop, which will be equipped with the M2 processor, a second generation of its own microchips. The M2 is the evolution of the processor M1 that Apple presented in 2020 and that ended more than a decade in which the company’s computers were equipped with Intel chips. The MacBook Air, in addition to this technology, will come with a new design quite different from the one it had until now and with a 20% reduction in volume. The laptop will have a thickness of 11.3 millimeters and a weight of 1.2 kilos, with a larger 13.6-inch screen, a better camera and will again have the Magsafe connection to power the battery. The MacBook Air will be offered in four colors and will be available next month, starting at $1,199.

The firm of the bitten apple will also equip its second with the M2 “laptop” best-selling, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which will maintain its current design and will start at $1,299. Apple also introduced a new operating system for its computers, baptized macOS Ventura and whose novelties largely seek to facilitate collaborative work for those who are not in the same office and interoperability between different Apple products. Thus, for example, from now on the iPhone camera can be used as webcam from a computer or easily move a video call from a phone to a laptop. The iPad also receives an update to its operating system that improves multitask and the possibilities of cooperating with other people, for example with a new application that allows several people to work on the same digital canvas at the same time.