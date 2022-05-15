AORUS announces replacement program for its Z690I Ultra due to stability issues











AORUS has today announced a replacement program that will allow users who have an AORUS Z690I Ultra to replace their motherboard with an AORUS Z690I Ultra Plus, a superior model that It does not have the instability problems that the affected model is presenting in the form of blue screens.

These WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR errors affect PCI Express devices in the system when a PCI Express 4.0 device is connected to the systemsomething that while it may not be the case in our current configuration, it can definitely be an issue if we upgrade any of our components to one that uses this version of PCI Express.



Alternatively, users who don’t want an AORUS Z690I Ultra Plus for whatever reason, they can request a refund, so the decision is completely free and recommended, since this program will end on November 30 of this yearenough time for users to manage their guarantees.

This issue affects both models with DDR4 memory and DDR5 memory, so regardless of the version we have, it is recommended to make the change. Also, if at this time we do not have time to make the return with AORUSsetting the link speed to PCI Express 3.0 will restore system stability.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.