Anvisa authorizes in-flight service and maintains the use of masks on flights

The board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Thursday (12) the relaxation of sanitary measures in airports and aircraft. According to the agency, the updates were made after the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN) due to covid-19.

According to the new rules, the return of in-flight service, the removal of the mask for food and the return of the maximum capacity of passengers in the transport for embarkation and disembarkation in the remote area is allowed. The mandatory use of masks inside the plane and in the restricted areas of airports continues to be maintained, in addition to the disembarkation carried out by rows and the procedures for cleaning and disinfecting environments and surfaces. Physical distancing remains recommended whenever possible.

Europe

On Wednesday (11), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASa) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported that, as of next Monday (16), they will no longer recommend mandatory masks at airports. and flights. In a joint statement, Easa and the ECDC said they would “remove the recommendation for mandatory use of medical masks at airports and on board flights”. They recall, however, that “the face mask remains one of the best protections against transmission” of SARS-CoV-2, especially for the most vulnerable people.