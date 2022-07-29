Aníbal Fernández, on the changes in the Cabinet: “Batakis is not taken out for bad”



The Security Minister, Hannibal Fernandez, was one of the first government officials to speak about the recent cabinet changes, after the landing of Serge Massa in the new “super ministry” of Economy Y the departure of Silvina Batakis. “She is president of Banco Nación, they don’t take it out for bad “, He pointed out. After meeting with the President at the Casa Rosada, Fernández endorsed the new cabinet before the press. “If they ask me if I like the change, the color that is being printed on the new management It is what the President wanted, and of course I like it”, expressed the minister. And then he highlighted: “There is no course to correct, in any case we have to deepen more forceful policies that give benefits such as recomposing reserves, betting on exports, being careful with imports” Likewise, Fernández referred to the new portfolio that will unify the Ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, also including relations with international, bilateral and multilateral credit organizations. “The Ministry of Economy, with all the elements of production and agriculture, was always the Ministry of Economy,” he said, recalling that the first time the portfolio was divided was in 2002. “This format seems more efficient to me,” the official admitted. Meanwhile, Fernandez also agreed with the way to announce the changes within the Cabinet. “I get the feeling that it was easier to communicate on a case-by-case basis, even for you. I evaluated it as an excellent decision”, he considered. For his part, the Argentine foreign minister santiago cafiero chose Twitter to refer to Massa’s appointment. “The incorporation of Sergio Massa to the Cabinet of President Alberto Fernández strengthens the government and the link that unites the Front of All with the concerns of Argentine men and women,” he said, adding: “The country needs the responsibility and commitment of all”.