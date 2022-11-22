Andrés Larroque assured that Alberto Fernández “wasted time” and “wasted power”



The general secretary of the Cámpora, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque questioned this Monday, in CO+the way in which Alberto Fernández has exercised power and spoke of “waste of time” and “waste of power” to address the country’s problems. Guest on the program Odisea Argentina, hosted by Carlos Pagni, also the Buenos Aires Minister of Development Social pointed out that, although the management of the pandemic can be highlighted, and the policies carried out in some areas, it drew a negative balance. “Compared to the expectation that had been generated about 2019, it is not a positive feeling,” Larroque admitted when asked about his opinion of the Government. Although he acknowledged that the war in Ukraine and the pandemic had an impact on the management of the Casa Rosada, he remarked that there was a distance with respect to what had been committed the political alliance when he won the elections in 2019. “This has to do with the political positioning that the President generated. I think there was a waste of time, and unfortunately also a waste of power, ”he said. The leader of La Cámpora said that Cristina Kirchner“ had a great gesture ”when she decided that Alberto Fernández head the presidential formula. He considered that it was “an intelligent decision” to “solve the electoral problem” in 2019 and “regroup Peronism”. “There was no correct use of that electoral capacity that was generated at the time, including that the President revalidated in the time of the pandemic,” said Larroque, marking the high approval that Fernández was able to have in the first months of 2020. And he added: “It seems to me that power must be exercised and maybe there is a misconception about how to manage it and that generated political weakness. To face economic powertaking into account the complex situation of the international scenario, I think that It was a waste of power that today is verified in the general state”, he maintained. Andrés Larroque pointed out that the President’s intention to bet on a re-election represents an initiative that characterizes the presidents in office, and associated it with the idea of ​​”lame duck”, with the premise of reaching, at least in theory , to arrive strengthened until the end of the term. However, he also targeted Fernández’s inner circle. “There are environments that are thinking about how to negotiate the ‘time after‘, on how to keep a piece of power and perhaps they support this idea.” “The responsibility lies with the President, then you choose who you want to listen to and sometimes you use those environments. But one realizes who brings you rotten fish or who flatters just to get a slice of power to manage. One cannot stop observing the lucubrations, ”he said. However, the official of Axel Kicillof in the province of Buenos Aires noted that the“ urgent thing is to stabilize the economy ”, and rebuild the situation“ in terms of wages ”. He pointed out that this is not the time to advance in the electoral discussion and called for “prudence and responsibility”. In turn, Larroque referred to the broad “political table” of the Frente de Todos, that Máximo Kirchner requested days ago. “There’s no explanation why it didn’t work that way from the start,” he said. The official said that the link between the President and Kirchnerism “began to deteriorate” in the PASO of 2019. For Larroque, the result of the primaries was “unexpected.” On that occasion, the Alberto Fernández-Cristina Kirchner formula obtained 47.79% of the votes against the 31.80% that won the Mauricio Macri – Miguel Ángel Pichetto payroll. Juntos por el Cambio later closed that distance. “It got worse later with that popularity in the pandemicand with that idea that Cristina could be dispensed with. I think that was what intoxicated the whole atmosphere and it mismatched the characterization of reality”, added Larroque. He stressed that “ignoring Cristina Kirchner” is “clumsy” and, in fact, he considered it “impossible.” “From that, the process could never be put back on track,” he said. Given the criticism that the vice president has launched against the Casa Rosada, Larroque said that the former president “takes charge of what happened” and said that “she is also committed to with the present and fundamentally the future”. “It is not defined how, but she is committed to building a way out of such a complex situation. Nobody has to look at Cristina as the savior, she is considering that this is much more complex”, he indicated. Andrés Larroque maintained that there are several things that are not fulfilled in the current Constitution and he tried to avoid different accusations made against La Cámpora regarding his political position. “I believe that our program is largely the Constitution,” he asserted. The leader maintained that there may be issues to observe, given the evolution of events, but he remarked that with the current magna carta there are several measures that can be applied. "In our hearts we carry the Constitution of 1949. But if this text is taken, there are many things that can be fulfilled," he said. "Justicialism makes a characterization of what capitalism meanshas a realistic look, and in any case what he poses is how to develop a political, economic and social project within this framework", framework.