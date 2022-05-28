Ancelotti: "It is true that they have had opportunities, but this was the plan and it has gone well"



“I can’t believe I’m four Champions“, admitted the Italian Carlo Ancelottitechnician of real Madrid which has become the most successful in the history of the highest continental competition. The Italian coach stated before the protocol ceremony for the awarding of the trophy on the lawn of the Stade de France in statements to Movistar that they deserved the win “suffering a bit in the first half” and assured that “the commitment (of their players) has been perfect”.

Florentino Pérez: “Mbappé is already forgotten. Madrid has had a perfect season”

“What we have done very well is that we have not allowed them the vertical game that they usually have. Back they have done very well, although It is true that they have had opportunities, but this was the plan and it has gone well”pointed Ancelotti excitedly, who concluded with “Ici c’est el Real Madrid (here is Real Madrid) and period”.