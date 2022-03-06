An update adds microtransactions to Gran Turismo 7 after the review period, up to $200 for a car





by Jordi Bercial 03/04/2022 As we can read in WCCFTech, After the recent and flattered release of Gran Turismo 7, an update has come to the game enable micro transactions in titlesomething that in case it arrives just after the end of the initial review period of the game. However, it appears that just like real-life vehicles, car prices some of the cars seem to be beyond the pocket of many mortals.



Gran Turismo 7 allows us to buy packs of credits from the in-game currency, starting at $2.49 for 100,000 credits, going through $5 for 250,000 credits, $10 for 750,000 credits and finally 20 dollars for 2,000,000 credits.

This wouldn’t be all bad, except that, if we wanted to buy, for example, a McLaren P1 GTR, this car would already cost us 40 dollars, while acquiring the Mercedes Benz S Barker Tourer, a vehicle featured in the game’s trailer and it costs 20 million credits, it would cost us 200 dollars.



In principle, micro transactions are not mandatory, allowing us to obtain all the cars in the game with the credits we earn in the game’s races, but sometimes it can be complicatedespecially if we have a few hours a week to play constantly to farm money in the game.

