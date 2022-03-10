An Intel Core i9-12900HX appears on Geekbench with 16 cores and 24 threads





by Jordi Bercial 5 hours ago As seen on Geekbench, a Intel Core i9-12900HX has made an appearance on the benchmarking platform, thus giving us the first preview in Intel’s next high-end processor for laptops Alder Lake. This chip, based on what we can find in the company’s desktop processors, It comes with 16 cores and 24 threads, which reveals a chip superior to the Intel Core i9-12900HK, It has 14 cores and 20 threads.

The chip specifications show that the Its base frequency is around 2.5GHz, while its boost frequency reaches 4888MHz.which suggests that officially the Intel Core i9-12900HX could also reach 5.0 GHz maximum boost, since at this time these results are little more than preliminary.



Something to also keep in mind is that it is a laptop equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, so there may be thermal limits that do not allow the processor to reach the maximum frequency it is capable of. In any case, this is all that is known about the Intel Core i9-12900HX that has appeared inside a Lenovo 82TD, based on benchmark data. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments or come to our Forum!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.