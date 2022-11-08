Amid accusations of sensationalism, The Crown premieres season 5

This week, the long (and anxious) wait for The Crown’s fifth season will finally come to an end. The Netflix series is based on true events and follows the history of the British Royal Family. In this new season, the focus will be on the period known as annus horribilis and this has generated criticism, from names like Judi Dench and Tony Blair. union of problematic events that occurred at once. Among the most tense moments, there was the separation of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and the tragedy involving the princess, killed in a car accident in 1997. See the complete story in the Series Guide , partner of metropolises.Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorial on Instagram.