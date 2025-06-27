American band sells vinyl with US corpse residues: Understand

The band emo The Ataris has released a single vinyl in the United States, but the product was barred in eight states of the country. The news, which honors Kris Roe's father, the group's lead singer, was made with the residues of a corpse. The band's first release in 15 years won a vinyl that was produced and pressed with parts of William Charles Roe's ashes, father of Kris Roe, who died in 2014 due to alcoholism -related complications. “Although it is perfectly cool to sell human remains in the United States in 42 states, it is illegal in exactly 8 of them,” says a note on the band's official website.

The Ataris has released a vinyl single with the leader's father's corpse. They, the ban happens in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nova Hampshire, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. The band warns that fans who live in any of these places should not ask for the "variant of the memorial ashes of William Charles Roe." In addition to the unpublished Car Song on side A, the album also features a new version of In This Diary, 2003 hit that was the favorite song of the singer's father. The band's singer also states that part of the sales profits will be intended to help people who were affected by alcoholism and chemical dependence.