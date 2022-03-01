AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 and Milan-X processors would arrive this March





by Jordi Bercial 3 hours ago According to what we can read in Guru3D, it seems that this month we will be able to see how the most powerful AMD processors reach the market, although it should be noted that they belong to a category reserved only for OEMs, so that it will be about processors that we will find inside computers already assembled, as well as within servers in the case of the AMD EPYC Milan-X.

This release is expected to take place on March 8, while an end-user component release is expected to take place later this year, although it is not specified when that will occur. AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 processors will arrive with up to 64 Zen 3 cores, 8 channels of DDR4 memory and up to 128 PCI Express 4.0 lanes that will allow us to connect all the components that, realistically, we can need in a workstation and more.



These processors are designed for motherboards with the sWRX8 socket.which are also not yet for sale on the enthusiast market, just as it is Virtually impossible to find motherboards for platforms like the EPYC Milan-X processors.

This is logical, in the case of hardware designed specifically for a server environment, and it is that few users would have uses for some features of these chips like the 800MB cache of the 64-core model.

Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.