"Amber Heard cried crocodile tears"says a member of the jury

A member of the jury who participated in the lawsuit for defamation between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp He described the actress’s tears as “crocodile tears”, since he considered that her testimony was not credible. The program ‘Good Morning America’, of the ABC network, published this Thursday an interview with a man from the jury, made up of five men and two women, whose identity was not revealed. “His crying, his facial expressions, the way he looked at the jury… we all felt very uncomfortable.“, assured the source about Heard’s statement, which lasted for several days and was broadcast live on the internet. The man criticized that the actress she was able to “answer a question by crying and two seconds later go back to being cold as ice”.

“Some of us use the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” he said, speaking about the deliberations among the seven jurors. Regarding the crossed accusations of abuse and violence, the interviewee believed that “both were abusive to each other”, but defended the verdict reached by the jury, which forced Heard to pay more than 10 million dollars for defaming Depp in an article about domestic abuse that did not contain the actor’s name. “None was more correct than another. But at the levels she was talking about, there wasn’t enough evidence to prove what she was saying,” she explained. This source ruled out that jurors were more inclined to support Depp because he was more famous: “None of us were really followers of one or the other”. And he rejected that public opinion on social networks, very favorable to Depp thanks to the mobilization of his fans, influenced the verdict: “We only follow the evidence, we do not look at anything external. There were very serious accusations and a lot of money, so We don’t take it lightly,” he said.

The television interview

This very week, another television network, NBC, is publishing excerpts from an interview with Heard, in which he does not confirm whether he will appeal the verdict but drops that he believes the jury was influenced. “How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for more than three weeks listening, non-stop, to non-stop testimonials from paid employees and, toward the end of the trial, random people,” the actress said.

“I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand them,” he said of the jurors.

“He’s a very beloved character and people think they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” he added of Depp.

In his initial lawsuit, Depp claimed $50 million for the article published in 2018 in The Washington Post and in which Heard claimed, without mentioning the actor’s name, that he was a victim of domestic abuse. After the oral hearing, the jury determined that the actress must pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the Fairfax County Judge (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered the latter amount to $350,000. In reality, Heard will not have to pay those 10 million in full, as the jury also concluded that Depp should compensate his ex-wife with 2 million for a comment by his previous lawyer that was also considered defamatory towards Heard.