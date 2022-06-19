Alonso and Sainz will start 2nd and 3rd at the Canadian GP

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Cup, will start first this Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth of the Formula One World Championship, which will be held at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal and in which the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (ferrari) will start second and third, respectively. Verstappen, 24, signed the sixteenth ‘pole’ of his F1 career by dominating qualifying, in which he covered the 4,361 meters of the artificial island track that bathes the Saint Lawrence River in one minute, 21 seconds and 299 thousandths, 645 less than the double Asturian world champion Alonso, who signed the second time; and with 797 over Sainz, who will start third in Canada. Together with Carlos, from the second row, the seven-time English champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will start, who finished fourth in qualifying. The two Haas of the Danish Kevin Magnussen -fifth this Saturday- and the German Mick Schumacher will do it from the third row. Frenchman Esteban Ocon, Alonso’s teammate in Alpine, will start seventh, alongside Englishman George Russell (Mercedes), on the fourth row of the grid. Behind them, from the fifth row, will be the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and the Chinese Ganyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), who finished tenth in qualifying This Sunday’s race is scheduled for 70 laps, to complete a route of 305.2 kilometers.