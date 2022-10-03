All about the coach who will work with Trusova instead of Tutberidze. Sokolovskaya has grown several tops

Valeria MikhailovskayaWe tell about her achievements.Transition silver medalist at the Beijing Olympics Alexandra Trusova after the test skates became the main news in the world of figure skating over the past week. I was surprised by the choice of a specialist – this Svetlana Sokolovskaya. She does not yet have experience in training top girls, but she has already managed to raise a European and Olympic champion Mark Kondratyukwith whom, by the way, Trusova meets. We figure out where and to whom Trusova went.

“I didn’t want to be a figure skater”

Sokolovskaya began her figure skating career at the age of six in Norilsk. She was a loner under the guidance Sergei Gromov and Zhanna Gromova, Honored Coach of Russia, who made a supertop out of Irina Slutskaya, and also helped Ilya Averbukh and Nikolai Morozov. But she had no dreams of becoming an Olympic champion and winning all kinds of awards. As Sokolovskaya admitted in an interview with RT, she immediately wanted to be a coach: “I got on skates and immediately said that I would be a coach. That is, I didn’t want to be a figure skater at all, despite the fact that I had excellent teachers. ”After Norilsk, Svetlana Vladimirovna ended up in Yuri Razbeglov’s group in Voskresensk. The previous coach gave her to dancing – growth was to blame. In one year, Sokolovskaya grew up by 12 centimeters – it became more difficult to perform jumps and other elements. “I cried so much then … I thought that the coach had simply betrayed me,” Sokolovskaya said. RIA Novosti

“I didn’t look for super talented people”

Sokolovskaya’s coaching approach differs from the methods Eteri Tutberidze. If in Khrustalny there is a tough selection and a queue of talented skaters from all over Russia, in CSKA athletes are chosen differently. “I adore children, but at the same time I was not looking for any super-talented ones.” Something else was always important for me – to feel that the person is “mine” in spirit. Moreover, Sokolovskaya was often perceived as a coach, to whom no one needed athletes left. This happened to the silver medalist of the European Championship Alexander Samariny, who at the beginning of his career was of little interest to anyone – non-plastic, unstable, weakly owns a skate: “I am, first of all, a mother. And I try to treat athletes like a mother. I love, I help, I pull to the last, until the person himself is ready to take what I am able to give him … Samarin was from the same series. ”Screams at training with Sokolovskaya are a rare case. But if they happen, then “the bar is demolished for everyone.” Suffice it to recall the Olympic season, when the current leader among Russian single skaters Kondratyuk appeared at a training session with a new haircut before going to an important international start, where he had to skate a free program in the image of Jesus Christ. Mark drives up to the board: “Hey …” – he saw my face, I look – in the next second he is already riding in the far corner. I’m hysterical, yelling, I can’t stop. I threw the tape recorder on the ice, it shattered … Although, to be honest, when I broke the tape recorder, it became easier. What a divine workout! They did it, just every one of them who was on the ice, all their programs were clean. I even thought: more often, perhaps, should I yell at them? – Sokolovskaya recalled. But the presence of a calmer atmosphere than in Khrustalny does not negate discipline – Sokolovskaya hardly forgives the absence of a regime and the inability of an athlete to listen and fulfill her requirements. Lateness in CSKA is a rare case. “I immediately try to convey to the athlete: if he skates with me, then he accepts my rules. I even wonder sometimes: they all know perfectly well that you can use my love, but none of them use it. This is probably why it’s easy for me to train them, it’s easy to swear at them, put up with them, ”said the top coach.

“So I don’t like to praise men. But Sasha is a man, and my shoulder “

One of Sokolovskaya’s most successful “projects” is Samarin, winner of the Russian championships, Grand Prix stages and vice-champion of Europe in 2019. Sokolovskaya has been working with Samarin for eight years. At first, no one liked Samarin. And the athlete himself ended up in the group with Svetlana Vladimirovna with an injury. But the efficiency and desire to learn new things forced Sokolovskaya to take Samarin into her group. – With him I wanted to try this, and that, and that, and the third. Although in general he is the most ordinary athlete. The biggest plus is his athletic gut and ability to work. And education. As the coach admits, Samarin is a “long” athlete, he needs more time to learn new elements. But Sokolovskaya’s ability to wait and the athlete’s diligence began to bear fruit. The main achievement in Samarin’s career is the silver medal of the European Championship in 2019. In this tournament, he lost less than two points to two-time world champion Javier Fernandez.Another star in the Sokolovskaya group is Kondratyuk. By the way, he is Trusova’s beloved. He has been working with this coaching staff for almost six years, but declared himself a couple of years ago – bronze at the Russian Championship in the pre-Olympic season and praise from Evgenia Medvedeva for a clean free program at the Channel One Cup. The 2021/2022 season was special for Sokolovskaya and Kondratyuk. It was Mark who was tasked with confirming the third wage quota for men’s singles at the upcoming Olympics at the Nebelhom Trophy. The athlete coped with his task and earned a bronze medal. The championship of Russia also turned out to be triumphant, where Kondratyuk beat the main contender for a ticket to Beijing, Mikhail Kolyada. Sokolovskaya herself was surprised by the result. At the debut European Championship, Kondratyuk won a gold medal and the first significant title for the coaching staff. In the short program, he performed a pure quad toe loop, a triple axel and a quad salchow combination – a triple toe loop. In the free program, he made small blots and, according to its results, became the first. Together with Mark, Sokolovskaya made his debut as a coach at the Olympic Games: “Kondratyuk doesn’t know what it is,” Sokolovskaya said on Channel One. – Yes, I myself do not know what the Olympics are. We’ll get there and figure it out as we go.” Managed to figure it out on the spot. In the team tournament, Mark brought the national team 8 points for the short program and 9 points for the free program, which allowed the team to win gold medals at the Olympic Games for the first time since Sochi 2014.

“I don’t have a result with the girls yet”

If the results are real with boys, then it is difficult to say this about girls. For a while, Sokolovskaya trained Polina Shelepen (under the leadership of Tutberidze she won the junior Grand Prix series), Elizabeth Tursynbaeva, Maria SotskovaAnastasia Galustyan, Lilia Biktagirova. The latter was a two-time winner of the Russian Championship. But, as Svetlana Vladimirovna admits, she has not yet had any significant results with girls. Now there are three athletes officially in the Sokolovskaya group – Alina Urushadze (Georgia), Maria Levushkina (Bulgaria) and Sofia Samodelkina, which passed to Svetlana Vladimirovna not so long ago from the group of Sergei Davydov. This is one of the few skaters who owns quads and does not train with Tutberidze. The appearance of Samodelkina was a surprise for Sokolovskaya and a new challenge. Sofya owns all the quadruple jumps and the triple axel. "Sonia has an incredible character, she is a fighter, and a great one. In general, she is inherently a winner, an athlete to the marrow of her bones. That's why I want to try to help her, "said Sokolovskaya. This season, Sophia has her debut among adults. At the open skates of the Russian national team, she entered the triple axel and quadruple ritteberger (fall). The remaining elements of ultra-si are still at the stage of restoration. Samodelkina came to Sokolovskaya after an injury: "Sonya is still skating with a tape. Plus, it's growing, it doesn't feel too familiar in this regard. "In the predicted future, for Trusova, this is an excellent rival – Sokolovskaya competitions inside training are only welcome: "I generally like it when athletes hack each other in training. All the time I repeat to Sasha and Mark, and to small children too: this is an incomparable thrill when you beat your opponent in a strong fight. There is and cannot be any satisfaction in winning when your opponent has failed. I think this is the right position. You don't want to be the first among the poor, do you?"