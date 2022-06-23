Aliens from Void Riders arrive at OlliOlli World to expand the popular game

By dint of being honest, it is not common to attend the launch of video games that are a continued success with each installment, but this seems to be the case with ‘OlliOlli World‘. Those responsible for the format, the British Roll7, have the secret in their hands; the first installment of ‘OlliOlli’ was released in 2013 and was an almost instant success. Of course, nothing comparable to big-budget releases (here called “Triple A”), but it did quickly find a niche among fans of independent games, which in turn promoted the title to a large part of the general public. It was 2015 when they launched their second part, which, surprisingly, was also very well received. “Not a Hero” and “Laser League” were the next titles, with mixed luck, until the birth of ‘OlliOlli World’ in 2022, possibly the most important work since the creation of the studio, currently one of the most popular games of the year for all platforms. Just 4 months after its release comes “Void Riders”, a bonus content pack promoting even more amazing gameplay as it features the arrival of aliens looking for the best skaters in the galaxy. Sarah, Kevin and Tangy (alien names are hard to pronounce) have come to our world on behalf of the mighty Nebulord to seek out the best skaters in the galaxy. To overcome his challenges you must progress through the full content of this bonus pack and face the Nebulord himself in a final encounter. The DLC includes 19 new levels, 50 customization elements, a new environment and 3 areas modified for the occasion. All of the above makes sense because new elements are added to the game, and not just visuals; There will be UFOs around the scenes that will attract us with their tractor beam, which we can use to make even more spectacular jumps. Slight variations have also been introduced in the gameplay, for example, tests that not only force us to overcome complicated scenarios, but also encourage us to reach the finish line before our rival. In short, it is a demanding content package that you will be able to access after having unlocked a large part of the original game, until completing the “Route 666” level, since it is there, to the north of the map, where the curious aliens land. producing all kinds of changes in the scenarios. Leaving aside the UFOs, the aesthetic aspect and the tractor beams, the mechanics of the game do not change too much, although it does offer interesting confrontations with some final bosses that will require a little more skill. All in all, the content pack is a must-have topping for all those who enjoy ‘OlliOlli World’ and are left wanting more.