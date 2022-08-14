Alieno Unum: a 5,221 hp rocket that can float

Many critics value the series Sandman from Netflixas one of the best of 2022. This adaptation of the Nail Gaiman comic has as protagonist to Morpheus, an Eternal owner of the “Dream”. Without them, humanity fades and is lost. Without promises like that of the Alieno Unum the passion for mechanics and the automotive industry would not make sense either. This Bulgarian firm still does not manufacture cars, and that they presented the Alieno Arcanum in 2020. This time they ensure that the first units will be available in 2024 with a price range from 1.8 million euros to 4.5 million of its variant 5,221 hp THF. Both its design and its features make us believe that we are facing another dream, the work of Morpheus, but what do we lose by discovering it?

Lamborghini-inspired

The CEO and founder of Alieno, Ahmed Merchev, declared admirer of Lamborghini. An idolatry that is clear from the final design of this electrified hypercar, which clearly reminds us of the Sant’Agata Bolognese models. In the first virtual images provided by the Bulgarian manufacturer, we can see a supercar with exaggerated shapes, aggressive lines and many sharp parts with aerodynamic functions. Alieno’s designers haven’t been shy about mimicking the angular shapes of Lamborghini’s miuras. Not only that, they have gone a step further with air intakes everywhere, providing a almost robotic aesthetic to Unum. A name that, as they comment from the firm, derives from the Latin “unum” which refers to the number 1.

Up to 24 electric motors

The most surprising of all is not the design, it is what is hidden under this indescribable bodywork. The manufacturer talks about launching two variants, the THF and the TRS, with different powers but both 100% electric. As illusory as it may seem, from Alieno they assure that the first one will offer a fork of powers ranging from 2,610 CV to 5,221 CV and 8,880 Nm. All this thanks to the introduction of up to 24 electric motors, six per wheel, capable of reaching 584 km/h. The second option, and even more expensive, would incorporate the “Alien Octopus Synergistic System”. East variable geometry cold air device It is made of titanium, steel and Inconel in 3d printers and is placed under the floor of the bodywork. This arrangement would not affect the aerodynamics of this electric hypercar and would serve to improve its stability. The energy to provide more than 5,000 CV of power and circulate for a few kilometres, we do not know how many, will be conserved in batteries with graphene LiPo cells and supercapacitors of: 60 kWh, 120 kWh and 180 kW. It will suppose, then, an electrical capacity of 800 volts, with loads up to 2,700 kW that will complete 0 to 100% in just 4 minutes. The fanciest thing of all? Alieno comments that the Unum will have a compressed air tank to maintain cabin pressure and allow… Float on water!

If you have fallen in love with the Alieno Unum you will have to wait until 2024 and save at least 1.8 million euros for the THF version. If you want the TRS you will have to contribute 4.5 million but you can always become an investor in the company upon payment of 900 euroswhich will grant you 0.001% Alieno.