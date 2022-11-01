Alfredo Leuco: “Kirchnerism, always on the side of crime”

In the midst of panic and pain over the execution of Andrés Blaquier, this lady, made the most accurate political analysis. She was outraged, fed up with being fed up, she already got tired and said that this fourth Kirchner government always supports criminals. They are never wrong. They are always on the side of the axis of evil. For the perpetrators and against the victims. And the lady is right. The supposedly progressive culture, but in reality, deeply reactionary and inhumane, of the false Zaffaronian guarantee was enthroned by Néstor and Cristina. Kirchnerism, always on the side of crime. Leuco gives him his word. Sergio Berni said that Blaquier’s murderer has had more arrests than years. He is 18 years old and was arrested 21 times for committing crimes and of course, he was released 21 times for apermissive, cowardly and irresponsible justice that washes its hands and throws them out into the street at the speed of light. The infamous revolving door works as usual. The offender warned 21 times that he was in the criminal career and justice instead of slowing it down, accelerated it. He shielded it. He gave him impunity. And that lack of control always ends in death. The victim of the motorcycle theft dies, such as Blaquier or the same gunman who is sometimes killed in the middle of a shootout. Berni wanted to get rid of the responsibility and showed the file and background of this criminal whom I refuse to call ” Little Lucian”. Lucianito, the balls. He is a killer. He should have been imprisoned but the guarantee judge refused to leave him behind bars. “That judge -said Berni- should be here giving explanations”.Berni said that this was the chronicle of a death foretold that could have been avoided, that it is not an isolated event and that it happens every day. Chocolate for the news. Berni did not say that those judges are the friends of the government. That they are all putative children of the school of Eugenio Zaffaroni who, by now, should recognize that his abolitionist doctrine is a failure that all it did was empower criminals and terrorize decent citizens. Berni, it’s yours. Berni, it’s your government. All the signals that Kirchnerism has emitted since it came to power are of help and protection to thugs and bandits of all kinds. Berni is a soldier of Cristina and Zaffaroni, too. Both answer to the same boss and all are responsible for the increase in robberies, crimes, ferocity and impunity. “Sensation of insecurity”, Aníbal Fernández would say. Criminals rule and many judges and prosecutors release them faster than a firefighter. They have no shame or dignity to practice their profession. They have to impart law. And do not come to me with the cold letter of the law and the technicalities. Some judges are corrupt. But most lack sensitivity and have plenty of panic. They have a thousand gray areas in the law and instead of being on the side of the human rights of the victims, they protect the criminals. They always find some way around to free them. And I say that they are afraid of two situations. To the revenge of the accomplices who later squeeze or threaten the judges and prosecutors. And what will they say about the falsely progressive boys who still see in a gangster thief or a criminal a byproduct of the injustice of the capitalist system. Zaffaroni Basic. How long are they going to keep repeating that nonsense that security is a flag of the right and of the rich? Every day they kill workers or retirees. The violent gangs and often drug traffickers were not fought by Christianity either. Do you remember the group swollen united? And what about the militant Vatayón who took prisoners out to take them to political acts disguised as cultural ones? For something the Fernandez won by beating the elections in prison. Because they know that this force sympathizes with and favors those who commit crimes. We urgently need justice to be done. And not cheap and criminal demagoguery. Let’s punish those who kill us and take care of those who take care of us. Because otherwise, Who is going to take care of us?In the DNA of christianity Chavista is the delirium of rewarding criminals and victimizers and punishing the victims. Quite the opposite of what it means to defend the law and human rights. They always appeal to that Jurassic dogma of siding with evil. With Putin, Daniel Ortega, Maduro or Hamas, beyond our borders. With the rapists who have the same party shirt as José Alperovich. With the millionaire union leaders and gangsters like Pata Medina or the Moyano clan. With the thieves and criminals released from prisons at the beginning of the pandemic with suicidal frivolity or with the corrupt states like Beloved Boudou Y miracle room, for instance. And I name these two criminals because both have been sentenced with a final sentence, even from the Supreme Court of Justice. The signal to society is devastating. Instead of celebrating those who with merit and effort stand out in science and art or in technological innovation or in their vocation of solidarity service, these boys always raise the flag of bandits and murderers. Even in these moments of greater weakness, with the economy exploited by poverty, unemployment and inflation, the boys do not stop in this despicable race to prop up absolutely toxic leadership for republican institutions. Starting with Cristina, the head of the most serious corruption in democratic history.