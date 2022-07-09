Alfajor from Cordoba

Preparation

Cover the alfajores with a glacé mixture made by dissolving the sugar in hot water. Bathe the alfajores with that viscous jelly-like mixture, let them cool and serve. In a bowl, arrange the flour in the shape of a crown; Also add the baking powder and sugar. In the center place the egg yolks and margarine, mix very well until they form crumbs like grains of rice. Add milk to bind the dough and make a bun; let it rest for 30 minutes, covered. On a floured table, roll out the dough with a rolling pin and cut into circles. Place the circles of dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or painted with non-stick spray. Put the dish in the oven preheated to 180 °C. Leave them for about 10 minutes or until the dough is dry. Remove from oven and let cool. Assemble the alfajores: take a circle of dough and spread it with dulce de leche or jam, then put another circle of dough on top.The alfajor from Córdoba is similar to a macaroni, softer and less cloying than the Mar del Plata chocolate alfajor; it’s also smaller (it weighs 40 grams on average) and its dough follows old formulas that include powdered sugar (or honey), less egg and not as much milk as other alfajores. It is a combination between an alfajor and a bite; the other difference is that its filling is made of fruit and the sugar coating. Over time, dulce de leche was added to the original recipe for Cordoba alfajor, but what made it famous is its jam filling and white topping. You’ll make it?