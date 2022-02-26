Alemão evaluates Vitória’s draw with Atlético: ‘It was our best game of the year’

Rubro-negro didn’t leave the 0x0, in Barradão; Baiano’s position in the G4 is threatened Vitória failed to celebrate their first triumph of the year at Barradão, wasted countless opportunities to score and even ended up in a goalless draw. Despite this, the German right-back liked what the red-black produced against Atlético de Alagoinhas this Saturday afternoon (26). “We trained a lot and we knew we were in debt on the offensive side, but I have to emphasize the team’s evolution. I think it was our best game of the year. Victory in the match. “It’s working harder and harder, because I’m sure we’re on the right path,” he added. The draw with Atlético does not guarantee Vitória in the state’s G4 after the end of this round. Now with nine points, the red-black remains in 4th place, but can be overtaken by rival Bahia, who visits Juazeirense on Sunday (27), at 18:00, at the Adauto Moraes stadium, in Juazeiro. Vitória will only return to the Bahia Championship on March 9. On the occasion, he will visit Doce Mel, in the Barbosão stadium. Before, Leão turns the key and focuses attention on the opening of the Copa do Brasil. On Thursday (3), at 20:30, the red-black team faces Castanhal-PA, in a single elimination match, at the Curuzu stadium, in Belém.

