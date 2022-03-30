Alec Baldwin and his wife announce that they are expecting their seventh child

The family of Alex and Hilaria Baldwin will increase with the arrival of next autumn his seventh son, announced the actor’s wife in a video on Instagram, in which they share with all the children. “After many ups and downs in recent years, We have an exciting ups and downs and a big surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.”, indicated the yoga instructor in the message that accompanies the video. The announcement of his new pregnancy comes five months after the actor was involved in an incident in which he accidentally killed the cinematographer of the movie he was shooting; apparently, Baldwin fired a prop gun that was supposed to be a blank and that he did not know was loaded.

“We were quite sure that our family was complete and we are more than happy with this surprise,” said Hilaria, 38, who appears in the video next to the actor in a room at the moment they break the news to their children about the arrival of a brother. The older ones kiss and hug their mother who, sitting on the floor, holds the youngest, until now, of the Baldwin family, Eduardo, who was born in March of last year.

The Baldwins are parents in addition to María Lucía Victoria, 13, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, and Romeo Alejandro David, 3.

With this new son, Baldwin, 63, will be a father for the eighth time since he has a daughter, Ireland, 26, with actress Kim Basinger.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives.. A blessing and a gift in such uncertain times”, said Hilaria, who said she was happy to have returned to social networks after a break and assured that she was “very eager” to continue sharing with her followers “this wild journey that we call life “.