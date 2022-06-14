Alderete announces that he will not continue at Valencia CF

Omar Alderete will not continue at Valencia CF next season. Or at least that is what emerges from his words in his latest Instagram post. The Mestalla club has a purchase option for the Paraguayan center-back for 7.5 million euros, but it seems that they are not going to execute it. “I am delighted with the club, with the people, with the city. I only have to thank everyone for how they received me and for the love they gave me and have given me since I arrived. To the people of the club, to my teammates to the friends I made. I would have loved to continue but unfortunately football has these things”, explains the footballer himself, who confirms that for his part he would have continued to be linked to Valencia CF.

Leonardo, adviser and spokesperson

“I sincerely wish the club all the best from now on. See you soon and Amunt Valencia” The Guarani soccer player closes his message, who is in Asunción spending his vacations and who will have to find another destination at the hands of Hertha Berlin, holder of his federative rights.

The details of the meeting between Sean Bai and the rocks