After revealing a companion, Blackpool captain deleted homophobic posts

Blackpool FC defender and captain Marvin Ekpiteta took to social media on Tuesday (17) to apologize for postings with homophobic content on his official Twitter account. The publications were made between 2012 and 2013. Ekpiteta’s pronouncement came after the revelation made by his teammate Jake Daniels, just 17 years old, who came out as gay publicly last week. Daniels is the first player to do so in English football since the 1990s. In the text, Marvin Ekpiteta felt embarrassed reviewing comments on social media when he was 17. They were retrieved by Twitter users after Jake Daniels’ revelation. “I’m embarrassed by the comments I made at 17, nearly a decade ago, that in no way reflect the values ​​I hold now or the beliefs I hold as a person or a teammate,” he said. “Today, the social media posts I made in 2012 and 2013 were highlighted. I want to sincerely apologize for the offensive and completely inappropriate language I used and the feelings I expressed. As a football player, I have worked with a wide and diverse range of people. Throughout this period, I developed and grew as a person”, he continued. Ekpiteta also said that he takes full responsibility for his speeches and reaffirmed that football is a space where “everyone should feel free to be true to themselves”.

I was proud of Jake and everyone involved at Blackpool FC for an extremely positive moment for football as a whole.”highlighted the Blackpool defender

See the statement made by Marvin Ekpiteta

pic.twitter.com/XAwvZIEgN6— Marvin Ekpiteta (@Big_Marvv) May 17, 2022

Understand the case of Jake Daniel

Last weekend, the striker of Blackpool FC, a team in the English second division, gave an interview to the British broadcaster Sky Sports, where he revealed himself as gay. Jake Daniels is 17 years old and trained in the club’s youth categories. For the youth team he scored 30 goals in a single season. His professional debut came recently, when he came on in the second half against Peterborough. In the interview, Jake stated that he hated having to lie all his life and before that he felt the need to have to change to fit society’s standards. “There are people out there in the same space as me who might not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you’re supposed to be, just to fit in.” the player. The first time he spoke about it was when he opened up to his mother and sister, right after a match for Blackpool, when he had scored four goals in the game.