After Pantanal, Almir Sater returns to music and talks about his son’s success

After his success on TV as the chaneleiro Eugênio in the second version of Pantanal, Almir Sater returns to the stage with his new work, the album Do Amanhã Nada Sei, produced by the North American Eric Silver. The album, released at the end of October, brings together 10 tracks that, according to the composer himself, motivated him to play again in art and music.

“This album made me want to play. I took advantage of the moment when everything was kind of stopped in the world, that pandemic thing, when I didn’t know what to do with my life with the shows all cancelled. I took some songs that I had, I made others”, says the artist in an interview with metropolises.

The song that names the album is special to Sater. “I really like a Mark Knopfler song called Je Suis Désolé. And I decided, together with Paulo Simões, to make a version. Then I found out that people didn’t authorize the version, those things. I said: ‘So let’s make our music’. Then, inspired by that song, we made Do Amanhã Nada Sei”. Call Time. “Each song has its story, its moment and it moved me. This is important. If those who do it are emotional, suddenly those who are listening will be touched”.

According to the guitar player, the success of Pantanal has helped to publicize the work. “When we make a soap opera the size of the two swamps, you start talking to millions of people at the same time, and those millions of people reverberate to millions more, there are a lot of people watching, it stirs a lot of emotion”, he celebrates. Almir Sater

"There were people who already knew my work, others who didn't and called me a chalaneiro, asked to play Cavalo Preto. This helps a lot, we sell a lot of emotion and the soap opera helps the musician, the musician helps the soap opera", he adds.

Success in Pantanal

In Manchete's Pantanal, shown in 1990, Almir played Trindade, a role played by Gabriel Sater in Bruno Luperi's remake. Passionate about the plot, he was cast in the new version of Eugênio, originally played by actor Ivan de Almeida. Despite the characters not having a direct connection in 2022, father and son starred in exciting scenes and won over the public. Despite the success, fans should not see Almir and Gabriel on stage anytime soon. For Almir, it's time for his son to fly high and far from the nest. "It is time for Gabriel to establish his name, his career. We've already played in the soap opera together, but we don't think about doing a show", he says. The next partnership between the two guitarists will be in Erva Doce, Gabriel's album scheduled to be released later this year. "I recorded a song with him, which we did together with [Luiz Carlos] Sa. Nice song. But he is in the moment to fly, away from his father, from his family. And he goes far." Asked if he's thinking about returning to TV, Almir says he doesn't rule out the possibility. "When I made the first one I said it would be just that one. I left and already changed in another one, to make Zé do Trovão. Then I said: 'just this one'. I'm already on my fifth novel. I like this actor thing. Before making a novel, I had already made a film. I always liked it. I don't consider myself an actor, but characters that have to do with our living…. all my characters wear hats, play the guitar, wear boots. Good projects are hard to say no. We even make a charm, but we don't say no", he says.