After kicking a fan, an English player is summoned; understand history

Oliver McBurnie, from Sheffield United, attacked an opposing fan in a match for the English second division After the elimination of Sheffield United against Nottingham Forest, by the Championship playoffs, the English second division, a video circulating on social networks shows striker Oliver McBurnie , from Sheffield, attacking an opposing fan with kicks on the edge of the lawn. The situation happened this Tuesday (17). McBurnie, who was not available for the game due to an injury, was summoned by the English court to testify in the case. The information is from the British broadcaster Sky Sports. He pushed and kicked a Nottingham Forest fan several times. The striker watched on the sidelines as his team was eliminated on penalties and lost the chance to seek a spot in the Premier League. Through Twitter, Oliver even responded to a comment from a Sheffield fan, who said that the video did not seem to be in complete context. In the response, McBurnie responded with a “100” emoji, indicating that he agreed with the netizen’s position. See the video of the assault and the tweet

After qualifying, Nottingham fans invaded the pitch to celebrate, at which point the confusion occurred. Sheffield player Billy Sharp, who is a former Nottingham Forest player, was also assaulted by a spectator who invaded the pitch. There is still no information on the repercussion of this case in court.