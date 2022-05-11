After almost 23 years, Gilberto Gil returns to "Live Wheel"; review interviews

Almost 23 years later, Gilberto Gil will return to “Roda Viva”, on TV Cultura. The Bahian, recently sworn in as an “immortal” member of the Academia Brasileira de Letras, will be the guest on the 23rd of May.

In the conversation, according to Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Gil will talk, in addition to the recent title, about the new tour and Amazon’s Prime Video series that he will star with his family.

The singer was on the program three other times, in 1987, 1996 and 1999. Gil in Roda Viva in 1987 Gil in Roda Viva in 1996 Gil in Roda Viva in 1999