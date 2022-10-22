After a fight with CQC, Danilo Gentili is one of the best paid in SBT

The CQC was one of the great successes of the Band in the years 2000/2010 and introduced to Brazil several professionals that until then had not been featured on TV.Despite having been a program of public interest, the backstage had some controversies. Danilo Gentili, for example, has grown a lot in his career, is hired by SBT and currently has one of the highest salaries of the station. presenters to attend the Telethon. The reason? The breach of contract that Danilo Gentili provoked when he signed with SBT in 2014, after putting an end to Agora é Tarde, which had been running since the end of CQC. metropolises.Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorial on Instagram.