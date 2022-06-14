Adobe releases a free online version of Photoshop











Adobe Photoshop will soon be free to everyone in the form of a web version of the world’s most popular image editing application, and is that as you can read in The Verge, this edition is already being tested in Canada, where users can access Photoshop from any computer with a browser. This version of Photoshop can be accessed with just a free Adobe account, although of course it will have a limited number of features, so that users who want to rely entirely on Photoshop can’t rely solely on its online version, but they will have to purchase a subscription.



In any case, this is a new way for Adobe to attract more users to its software, so that by simple familiarity, a specific user is more likely to opt for a Photoshop subscription instead of jumping to other image editing software like Gimp or PhotoPea. This will be a lifesaver especially for Chromebook users, who don’t have access to a ChromeOS version of Photoshop.so even if this free version is not quite enough, they will not have an option to upgrade to a paid version either, since it does not exist.

