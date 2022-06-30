Thursday, June 30, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

Active safety systems: Which are the most valued by drivers?

mohit June 30, 2022 at 5:46 AM in Sports - 2 Minutes

New cars incorporate many driving aids driving aids that facilitate the task of driving and also reinforce the safety of both vehicle passengers and other road users. Many of these systems are standard on vehicles, while others are offered as an option or are included in the equipment of the top-of-the-range versions. If you are thinking of buying a new car, it is interesting that you know well what they are active safety systems that can be equipped in a car. Thus, you can decide if it is worth paying an extra to incorporate a system that is offered as an option into your vehicle or if it is worth it with the basic equipment. To do this, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has carried out a study that allows us to know which driving assistance systems are really useful for drivers and which are not. In its study, the OCU has carried out a survey of more than 1,250 driverswho have been asked about nine security systems different:

What are the most common systems in cars?

The OCU study reveals that the security systems that most vehicles incorporate into their equipment are rear view camera and tire pressure alert. However, despite being two very popular and common systems, it is true that there is still a large percentage of cars that do not equip them. These are the most common systems:

What are the systems most valued by drivers?

The three systems most valued by the drivers who participated in the OCU survey are parking sensors, low tire pressure detection and alert system, and blind spot detector. In addition, other interesting conclusions are drawn from the study. And it is that the 73% of respondents believe that active safety systems are useful when driving outside the city, while a 68% believes they are also useful when driving around town. On the other hand, a 65% of users trust this type of technology, while 19% believe they generate inaccurate or false alarms. Finally, it should be noted that a small percentage of those surveyed consider these security systems noisy and annoying, while 11% believe they reduce the pleasure of driving.

See also  Electric motorcycles grow in Spain and already total almost 75,000 units

Related Posts

What is nicotine and why should we know its characteristics?
June 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM
Test of the Honda HR-V, an SUV with compact consumption
June 28, 2022 at 5:43 AM
Decisive hours in the signing of Chris Jones
June 27, 2022 at 5:42 AM

mohit

I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

3 Minutesautomatic tradding
Trading Software
Basic Trading Hours For Beginners
June 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM
7 Minutestur1
Trading Software
TurboXBT Review 2022: Is it a worthy investment or just a scam?
March 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM
8 Minutesmate1
Trading Software
TradeMate Review 2022: How Legitimate Is It?
March 3, 2022 at 12:54 PM
7 Minutespres1
Trading Software
Prestige Life Club Review 2022: Should you consider it for investment?
March 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM