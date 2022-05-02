Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Accident involving truck leaves two dead and one injured in Bahia

An accident involving a truck at kilometer 16 of BA-641, near the municipality of Barra do Choça, in southwest Bahia, left two dead and one injured this Monday (02). At around 9 am, military police officers from the Independent Road Policing Company of Brumado were called to attend to the accident. When they arrived at the scene, the team isolated the area for Samu teams to work in assisting the victims. There is no information on the health status of the injured person. The military is still at the scene with the incident in progress.

