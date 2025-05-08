A two environments that play with the ceiling in a great way

The inspiration of the Living Unit 203 arises from real life. Mel and Andy are a couple of thirties who live and work in Europe: he as an architect and she as a fashion designer. After years of living in hotels and temporary departments, they needed their own place in Buenos Aires, where they base every time they visit their affections again.Laly Lezcano was in charge of shaping this urban nest, with the intention of creating a home that combined European elegance with Buenos Aires passion and energy.

Eclectic personality

The rules for Laly were clear of entry. This department had to “be living, enjoyable and original, regardless of the amount of square meters.” The game was thus well defined and the result is obvious. The kitchen with the living room is imposing, in front of furniture in Rauvisio Noir (Rehau) that provide design and color.

Blue works as a thread between kitchen, living room and bedroom.

As the couple in which we inspire ourselves has a very exquisite taste and strong personality, we incline towards a MID Century Modern style, very eclectic. Laly Lezcano

Not being a permanent house, a table was dispensed with. The dining sector was resolved with an island in continued with the rest of the furniture, accompanied by high sidewalks.

Classic and handmade

On the roof, an inverted lighting throat was built next to Durlock, which generates a super warm atmosphere at sunset.

“In the living room we discontractive the typical white ceiling. In its place, we put the 3D cubes of Patagonia Flooring.”

A light sculpture wears the corner of the environment. It was performed by hand next to a lamp designer especially for this corner. It was printed in 3D and is covered by felt.

Playful wink

The toilette combines Boiserie in matte black tone with a mural paper full of fanatism. Dupla that provides classical elegance and a playful wink in a small space, but with great character.

With “open sky”

During their trips, Mel and Andy need to have relaxing moments. “Therefore, we gave them a bedroom that is like an oasis to enjoy sleep and rest.” Total darkness can be achieved thanks to a roller Black out motorized with guides (Hunter Douglas Argentina). “Thus, the couple can relax and rest at any time of the day, since the jet-lag disrupts sleep hours.”

The textured paper in blue and earth was especially designed. “At nightfall and light the lights, they can feel that they are literally sleeping in the moonlight,” says Laly.

The surround sensation occurred through movement. “Today is the organic tendency, so we generate soft curves, but without abusing the resource.”

Sober intimacy

Next to the bedroom, the dressing room developed in clear tones with FaPlac Amaranth plates. Sophisticated and serene, the bath earns depth thanks to the dark marble with white veins. Punctual lighting enhances textures and embedded faucets visually releases the wall.

Well used

The choice of a compact exterior game and straight lines maximizes the balcony space without recharging it.