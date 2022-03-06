A surprising tea to lose weight in 10 days purifying your body

We are practically in full bikini operation and after leaving behind the cold months and with the pools in which to show the fruit of our work in the gym still far away, it’s time to fulfill our goals for the summer. It is less and less necessary to promise to quit smoking and we focus more on proposing slim down, either starting a diet or joining the gym. All this is very good, but it is not much use to start doing sports and continue eating and drinking without control. To do this, we offer you a tea that will make you lose weight very quickly while purifying your body efficiently. It is artichoke water. Its diuretic and purifying properties make this vegetable a star product to achieve caloric deficit more easily. The artichoke tea It is very rich in fiber, proteins, phosphorus, potassium, sterols and cynarin. All these components help regulate intestinal transit and burn fat. Also, just provides about 22 calories per 100 grams.

How to prepare artichoke tea?

This drink should be consumed three times a day and in a short time you will begin to notice a change for the better in your body. Inside and outside. Drink a glass or cup after each breakfast, lunch or dinner. Obviously it is not about wasting anything, so boil 1.5 liters of water and add two well-washed artichokes without stems and cut in half. Use them to make a delicious dish, but reserve the leftover water to enjoy the three necessary portions each day.