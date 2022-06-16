A report reveals that half of Japanese companies use Internet Explorer





Yesterday we announced that Internet Explorer lost support, with what this entailed, but as expected, there are areas where the default Windows browser for years was still the preferred browser for these users. However, while it was no longer an optimal choice for home users, who should be using Microsoft Edge instead of Internet Explorer, for businesses it is a major security risk.

As we can read on Engadget, in Japan this problem has been quite evident, since half of the Japanese companies were still using Internet Explorer for their daily operations, with what this entails in certain aspects. Remember that Microsoft has been warning for a long time that support for Internet Explorer would end.



In the publication we can also see that 20 percent of the users surveyed did not have plans or knew how to take their business to alternative browsers such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, a problem that also extends to government agencies, something known in Spain.

Many of Japan’s government websites require Internet Explorer to function, so Edge IE mode will be practically mandatory in the region, something that should be supported until 2029 at the earliest. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.