A presentation confirms that the AM5 platform will arrive on September 15





An AMD presentation in Japan has confirmed what we all wanted to know, and that is that the AM5 platform – i.e. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and AM5 motherboards— should be launched, according to the information provided, on September 15 of this year, by what we will have to wait basically for the end of summer to be able to see what the company’s new chips are capable of.

This release date fits in with the Fall 2022 window that AMD had scheduled for this release, and as we read in the previously linked article, these chips will arrive with some serious performance under their belts, both thanks to the Zen 4 architecture and the maximum between 16 and 24 cores that these processors will have. Among the specifications of the new processors amd ryzen 7000, In addition to the nuclei, we will see frequencies that can exceed 5GHz sustaineda TDP of up to 170W with a PPT up to 230W and a platform that we can see with dual chipset, just as MSI showed us. Without a doubt, there is a lot of expectation for this release, and knowing an exact date for it It will be very useful in assessing other leaks and other information.

Jordi Bercial

